Texas A&M’s Makarova named ITA Texas Region Player to Watch

Following an impressive junior campaign for Texas A&M women’s tennis, Tatiana Makarova was named the ITA Texas Region Player to Watch, announced Monday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

“This is a well-deserved award for Tatiana which has been accomplished by her hard work day in and day out,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Tatiana has truly improved each year that she has been here and that is easy to back up if you compare her record from year to year. If Tatiana continues on with the same progress that she has been making over the course of her three year career, the sky is the limit in regards to more and more awards and accolades.”

Makarova made the jump to the top singles court during a career-best 16-match win streak this spring. The Moscow native posted a 20-5 singles record on the year including an 11-2 mark in dual matches. The right-hander paced the Aggies with a 4-2 mark against ranked foes. In doubles, she recorded a 15-8 mark alongside sophomore Jayci Goldsmith and recorded a team-best nine dual wins.

Despite the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ITA recognized the hard work on and off the court. The Division I Playing Awards include: Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship, ITA Rookie of the Year, ITA Player to Watch, ITA Most Improved Senior, ITA Senior Player of the Year, ITA Community Service Award and ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award. The national winners awards will be announced next Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m. (CT) during a special virtual awards ceremony.

Texas Regional Award Winners

§ Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship: Stevie Kennedy, Texas Christian University

§ ITA Rookie of the Year: Jacqueline Nylander, Southern Methodist University

§ ITA Player to Watch: Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M

§ ITA Most Improved Senior: Anna Turati, University of Texas

§ ITA Senior Player of the Year: Anna Turati and Bianca Turati, University of Texas

§ ITA Community Service Award: Texas Christian University

§ ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award: Marie Norris, Texas Christian University