Texas A&M’s Mann garners midseason All-America honors

Texas A&M football’s Braden Mann was named to the Associated Press Midseason All-America First Team for the second-straight season, as announced by the AP.

Mann was a unanimous All-American and Ray Guy Trophy award winner last season after having the best season by a punter in NCAA history. As a junior, Mann set the NCAA record for punting average in a season, single game punting average and punts of 60 yards or more in a season.

As a senior, Mann remains the collegiate standard for punters as he has unleashed 13 punts over 50 yards and holds a 48.8 yard punting average, the second-best mark in school history.