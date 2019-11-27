Texas A&M’s McQuaid and Wingate to participate in SEC Career Tour

Texas A&M’s Riley McQuaid and Allonte Wingate are among 28 current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes that will participate in the SEC Career Tour Dec. 3-5 in Atlanta. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Conference has invited student-athletes from each of its institutions to participate in the career tour leading up to the SEC Football Championship Game.

McQuaid, a junior on the Women’s Tennis team, and Wingate, a senior on last season’s Baseball team, will participate in the tour aimed at providing exposure for SEC student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. The group is scheduled to visit the headquarters and meet with executives at several corporations in the Atlanta area including Cox Communications, NCR Corporation, Winning Edge Leadership Academy, The Home Depot and UPS.

The 28 student-athletes will begin the three-day event at the site of the SEC Championship Game where they will meet with Mercedes-Benz Stadium staff and take a tour of the facility. Also included on the agenda is a dinner with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and presentations by Josh Foliart, former Arkansas football student-athlete and co-founder and CEO of the MULTIPLi Global, and Randy Hain, founder and president of Serviam Partners. Former student-athletes Rashad Roundtree (Georgia football), Beatriz Travalon (Auburn swimming and diving), Natalie Hinds (Florida swimming and diving) and Kathryn Cosgrove (Tennessee rowing) will meet with the group and share their experience of the SEC Career Tour and how it helped in their job search.

In addition to A&M’s McQuaid and Wingate the SEC Career Tour attendees include Alabama's Samuel Fischer (men's tennis) and Hailey Higgins (rowing); Arkansas’ Nicholas Hilson (men’s track and field) and Stefani Doyle (soccer); Auburn’s Justus Perry (softball) and Graysen Huff (men’s golf); Florida’s Kirby McMullen (baseball) and Garrett Milchin (baseball); Kentucky’s Jackson Hawthorne (men’s soccer) and Lesedi Jacobs (women’s tennis); LSU’s Milan Stokes (volleyball) and Monica Dibildox (women’s golf); Ole Miss’ Myles Hartsfield (football) and Gabrielle Little (soccer); Mississippi State’s Olivia Hernandez (soccer) and Mitchell Storm (men’s basketball); Missouri’s Madison Lewis (soccer) and Griffin Schaetzle (men’s swimming and diving); South Carolina’s Jana Johns (softball) and Paul Quildies (men’s soccer); Tennessee’s Mariah Smith (women’s golf) and Alontae Taylor (football); and Vanderbilt’s Grace Jackson (soccer) and Selah Peacock (women’s swimming and diving).