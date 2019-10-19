Texas A&M’s Paysse Takes Lead into Final Round at GCOG Collegiate Invitational

The Texas A&M men’s golf team heads into the final round just one shot off the lead and redshirt freshman William Paysee has the outright individual lead after Saturday’s second round at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational at the Lakeside Course.

Battling rain, wind and cold temperatures, the Aggies turned in a solid 4-over par 292 to vault four spots to second place behind No. 10 Duke. The Aggies’ 292 was the second-best team round of the day, behind only Duke’s 291.

“The boys really did a great job today,” Aggie head coach J.T. Higgins said. “The conditions were as tough as imaginable and still be playable. We knew we had to embrace the challenge with a great attitude, and I could not be more proud of how they battled for every shot. Because of that, we are in excellent position to win this tournament. It will take another strong effort but it should be a lot of fun to play in some nice weather.”

Paysee, from Belton, Texas, posted a steady even-par 72 that included three birdies and 12 pars with three bogeys. For the tournament, Paysse is 5-over par and will be seeking his first collegiate victory on Sunday. Senior Brandon Smith turned in the Aggies’ low round of the day with 1-under par 71 and stands in a tie for 15th.

“Everyone looked good today but Willie Paysse and Brandon Smith really stood out with their rounds,” Higgins said. “They were solid all day, played smart, patient golf and never let the conditions affect them.”

Other Aggie scorers included junior Walker Lee with a 2-over 74 and senior Dan Erickson with a 3-over 75. Erickson stands in a tie for 19th, while Lee was in a tie for 32ns. Senior Josh Gliege carded a 77 and was in a tie for 69th.

In the Standings:

Duke leads the way at 3-over for the tournament and hold a one-shot advantage over the Aggies heading into the final round. Rounding out the field were UCLA (+4), Pepperdine (+7), Wake Forest (+9), Stanford (+10), North Carolina (+12), Tennessee (+12), Clemson (+12), Georgia Tech (+15), East Tennessee State (+16), USC (+16), Virginia (+19) and TCU (+21).

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.