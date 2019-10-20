Texas A&M’s Paysse Tallies First Collegiate Victory at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Texas A&M redshirt freshman golfer William Paysse notched the first victory of his collegiate career with co-medalist honors at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational which concluded on Sunday at the Lakeside Course.

Paysee, from Belton, Texas, fired a 2-under 70 in the final round for a 54-hole total of 209 (67-72-70), which was 7-under par. Paysse’s round on Sunday included five birdies, 10 pars and three bogeys. He matched the effort of UCLA’s Eddy Lai for the co-championship. Paysse becomes the second Aggie to win medalist honors at the GCOG, joining Johannes Veerman in 2011.

“We’re really excited for Willie,” head coach J.T. Higgins said. “That is a great win against a lot of the very best players in college golf. He was so composed and poised throughout the round, giving not just himself, but our entire team an opportunity to win. The best part is that he is just getting started and has only scratched the surface of his potential, but man did he have a terrific semester.”

Paysse led the Aggies to a third-place finish in the team standings, which matched Texas A&M’s best-ever finish at the prestigious tournament (joining the 2010 team). It was the Aggies’ fourth top five team finish in four fall outings, including the third top three effort. The GCOG was the team’s final tournament of the fall and the Aggies will resume competition at the Sea Best Invitational in Jacksonville, Fla., in February.

“The team put up a great fight today; unfortunately, we played the most difficult part of the course (holes 13-17) poorly again and let a golden opportunity slip away,” Higgins said. “I thought we would do better today with 14-16 playing downwind but just didn’t execute when we needed to. We are always disappointed when we fail to win, but we did beat a lot of strong teams and had very successful fall season. All in all, I love this team and I’m excited to see what they can do when we get back in action in the spring.”

Tallying the Aggies’ best round of the day was junior Walker Lee, who matched the low round of the day with a 4-under par 68. Lee tied for 11th at even par with rounds of 74-74-68. Seniors Dan Erickson and Brandon Smith tied for 32nd at 4-over, while fellow senior Josh Gliege placed 70th at 15-over.

In the Standings:

No. 10 Duke emerged victorious as the only team under par at 2-under. No. 9 Pepperdine had the low round of day with a 7-under par 281 to vault into second place at even par, one shot ahead of the Aggies (+1). Looking up at the Blue Devils, Waves and Aggies were No. 4 Wake Forest (+4), UCLA (+8), Stanford (+9), No. 13 North Carolina (+10), No. 15 Clemson (+10), Tennessee (+10), No. 1 Georgia Tech (+11), USC (+16), East Tennessee State (+!0), Virginia (+21) and TCU (+21).