Texas A&M’s Ramsey Named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M junior golfer Reese Ramsey was recognized for his selfless service by being named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for men’s golf.

Ramsey, from Austin, Texas, is a member of the Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s Community Service Team. Ramsey led the Aggie Men’s Golf Team to participate in Aggies CAN (annual food drive to combat hunger in the Brazos Valley), Aggie Build (student organization converts shipping containers into mobile medical units) and Aggies Read (student outreach organization that is dedicated to promoting literacy and fostering a lifelong love of reading for elementary and middle school students in the local community). Ramsey and his Aggie teammates were also set to volunteer at The Big Event (nation’s largest, one-day, student-run service project) before it was cancelled due to safety concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 SEC COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Ben Fuller, Alabama

Wil Gibson, Arkansas

Graysen Huff, Auburn

Manny Girona, Florida

David Sikes, Georgia

Jacob Cook, Kentucky

Drew Gonzales, LSU

Charlie Miller, Ole Miss

Griffin Agent, Mississippi State

Tommy Boone, Missouri

Jack Parrott, South Carolina

Spencer Cross, Tennessee

Reese Ramsey, Texas A&M

Michael Shears, Vanderbilt