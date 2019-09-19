Texas A&M’s Rosia awarded USHJA J.T. Tallon Memorial Equitation Grant

Texas A&M Equestrian freshman Morgan Rosia was named the recipient for the 2019 United States Hunter Jumper Association Foundation J.T. Tallon Memorial Equitation Grant, it was recently announced.

The grant allows Rosia to attend the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Finals at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show in Harrisburg on October 13. The Germantown, Maryland, native competes in the preliminary round at 6 a.m. CT with the finals scheduled for 3 p.m.

A highly-touted recruit, Rosia was the 2019 National Horse Show medal winner at the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) for week six and earned multiple championships in the WEF Children’s Jumper division with top placings in the Equitation. The 2018 champion at the South Florida Medal Final, Rosia was also champion at the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival in the Junior Hunters in 2018 as well as the 2017 Junior Hunters in Upperville, Virginia.

The J.T. Tallon Memorial Equitation Grant was developed by friends and family of J.T. Tallon, a horseman and USHJA member who dedicated his career to the sport and helping riders excel in the equitation arena. The grant provides $1,000 to a junior rider to attend a national equitation championship at a fence height of 3' or higher.