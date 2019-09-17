Texas A&M’s Tyree Notches First Career Top-10 At Glass City Invitational

Texas A&M’s Brooke Tyree fired a 1-under 71 Tuesday to finish tied for ninth at the Glass City Invitational at Inverness Club. Tyree, who finished the tournament at 4-over, earned her first career top-10 finish.

Tyree had a tournament-high 12 birdies over the 54-hole event, including five in the final round. She bounced back from four straight bogeys in the middle of her round to play 2-under over her last eight holes and record her eighth career par-or-better round.

Texas A&M finished in seventh place at 31-over, going 12-over in the third round. Florida won the tournament at 6-over par, while Furman’s Natalie Srinivasan took home medalist honors at 5-under par.

Courtney Dow tied for 19th at 6-over, picking up her 17th career top-25 finish. Dow carded a 6-over 78 in the final round.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio finished tied for 40th in her first collegiate event, getting around the famed par 72 / 6,249-yard course in 74 strokes Tuesday to finish 11-over. Amber Park was one of three Aggies to play the back nine at Inverness at par-or-better in the final round, finishing with a 5-over 77 to finish tied for 48th at 13-over for the tournament.

Ava Schwienteck shot a 6-over 78 and finished tied for 56th at 16-over. Playing as an individual, Elizabeth Caldarelli finished 71st at 23-over after a final-round 82. Stephanie Astrup, playing in her first tournament in the Maroon and White after transferring from Oklahoma State, finished 77th as an individual, shooting a final round 88 to finish 40-over.

The Aggies return to action September 27-29 at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla.

Great Shots

Here are some of the best shots by Texas A&M golfers in today’s round:

· From the middle of the fairway, Amber Park hit an 8-iron from 137 yards to two feet on the par 4 / 346-yard 17th hole. Park would tap-in the ensuing putt for birdie.

· Elizabeth Caldarelli was long on her approach to a back-right pin on the par 4 / 385-yard sixth hole. With her ball sitting down in the rough and very little room to work with, she chipped to within a foot to get up-and-down for par.

· Brooke Tyree made a birdie with a high degree of difficulty on the par 4 / 385-yard fourth hole. Into a strong wind and 167 yards from the pin, Tyree hit a low 4-iron on the green, then made the 20-footer for her second of five birdies on the day.