Texas A&M’s Vacherot falls in ITA All-American Semifinals

Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot fell in the 2019 ITA Men’s Tennis All-American Championship main draw semifinals at the Case Tennis Center on the campus of Tulsa University on Saturday.

No. 45 Vacherot fell 6-1, 6-3 to No. 10 Sam Riffice of Florida after becoming the first Aggie to reach the All-American semifinals under the direction of Head Coach Steve Denton.

The ITA All-American Championship main draw began on Wednesday and is slated to conclude on Sunday with the singles and doubles finals.

2019 ITA Men’s All-American Championships

Tulsa, Okla. – Case Tennis Center

Singles

Pre-Qualifying

First Round

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Alex Reco (Ark) 7-6(2), 6-2

Pranav Kumar (TAMU) def. Tom Kruse (UMKC) 6-2, 6-2

Ross Watson (Pacific) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-6(3), 6-3

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Marcello Moreira (ORU) 6-1, 6-3

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Vikash Singh (Ind) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

Second Round

Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA) def. Pranav Kumar (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Rafael Izquierdo Luque (NC St) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Christopher Edge (MTSU) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

Andrew Zhang (Duke) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-3, 7-6

Third Round

Makey Rakotomalala (ASU) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Qualifying

First Round

No. 118 Tim Ruehl (AZ State) def. No. 72 Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. No. 90 Stepan Holis (UNM) 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

Jacob Fearnley (TCU) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2, 7-6(3)

Consolation

First Round

No. 72 Barnaby Smith (TAMU) vs Siem Woldeab (Texas) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw

First Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Lukas Grief (UF) 6-3, 6-2

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 75 Yuta Kikuchi (Cal) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 21 Adria Soriano Barrera (Miami) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5)

Second Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. No. 40 Athell Bennett (Purdue) 6-4, 6-1

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU def. No. 46 Filip Malbasic (Arizona) 6-7, 7-5, 6-2

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 44 Sven Lah (Baylor) 6-4, 6-1

Third Round

No. 17 Adam Walton (UT) def. No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 6 Aleks Kovacevic (Illinois) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 81 Philip Henning (UGA) 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinals

No. 10 Sam Riffice (UF) def. No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-5, 6-3

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 24 Giovanni Oradini (Miss St.) 6-0, 6-3

Semifinals

No. 10 Sam Riffice (UF) def. No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

Qualifying

First Round

Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 43 David Goulak / Ivan Thamma (UCD) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

Tadas Babelis / Yannai Barkai (NC St) def. Stefan Storch / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

Juan Pablo Cenoz / Kody Pearson (Tulsa) def. Austin Abbrat / Guido Marson (TAMU) 7-6(1), 2-6, 10-8

Second Round

Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Jackson Fine / Jonathan Sheehy (ACU) 6-4, 6-4

Third Round

Henrik Korsgaard / Brandon Perez (VT) def. Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) 6-4, 7-6(1)

Main Draw

First Round

Henrik Korsgaard / Brandon Perez (VT) def. No. 1 Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8