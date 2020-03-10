Texas A&M’s Vacherot Named UTR/ITA National Player of the Week

Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot was named UTR/ITA National Player of the Week after helping lead the Aggies to wins over South Carolina and No. 6 Florida last weekend, announced Tuesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

“Val has continued to play at a high level this spring and as our lone captain, he has led this team on and off the court,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “To see him defeat the NCAA National Champion from last year in Paul Jubb from South Carolina and following that with a top-10 win against Oliver Crawford from Florida is really impressive.”

No. 3 Vacherot continued his stellar play in his final season in Aggieland as he topped No. 10 Crawford and No. 40 Jubb over the weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Vacherot’s win over Crawford was a do-or-die match for the Aggies as they trailed 3-1 at the time of his victory. The senior posted his 16th-straight SEC regular season win, his 12th-straight win this spring and 100th career victory (duals and tournaments) in the Maroon & White. Additionally, he moved into a tie for 7th on the all-time A&M singles dual matches win list.

Texas A&M tennis takes to the road for five straight matches away from the Mitchell Tennis Center beginning with a Friday matchup against Mississippi State followed by a Sunday showdown against No. 15 Ole Miss.