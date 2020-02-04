Texas A&M’s Walton named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M track and field’s Jamal Walton earned SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week honors, announced Tuesday by the league office. Walton’s races last weekend at the Texas Tech Invitational launched him into this season’s national top-5 performance list in two events.

“Jamal’s effort last weekend was very good,” said head coach Pat Henry. “He is learning how to prepare for big races and this was one of them. This was his first opportunity to run on that relay and he stepped up and did a great job for a freshman. Not many freshman will commit to the race like he did.”

Walton placed second his collegiate debut in the 400m Friday with an altitude-adjusted time of 46.10. His 400m mark ranks fourth in the nation and second in the SEC behind teammate, Bryce Deadmon. Additionally, Walton ran the leadoff leg in the NCAA-leading 4x400m (3:03.21) the next day. The relay time ranks as the sixth-fastest time in Texas A&M Indoors history.

The Maroon & White return to Aggieland for the two-day Charlie Thomas Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, finals are set to begin Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Visit 12thman.com and follow @Aggietrk on twitter for updates and results.

SEC Track and Field Weekly Honors – February 4, 2020

Men’s Runner of the Week: Raymond Ekevwo, Florida

Co-Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Rayvon Grey, LSU

Co-Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Johannes Erm, Georgia

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jamal Walton, Texas A&M

Women’s Runner of the Week: Tonea Marshall, LSU

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Jasmine Moore, Georgia

Co-Women’s Freshman of the Week: Thelma Davies, LSU

Co-Women’s Freshman of the Week: Anna Hall, Georgia