Texas A&M’s allotment for Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl sold out

Texas A&M Football and the 12th Man Foundation have sold out of their allotment of tickets to the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston against No. 25 Oklahoma State.

To learn more about the Aggies' 2019 bowl destination or to purchase tickets located near Texas A&M’s designated sections, go to Texas A&M's "Bowl Central" site at: 12thMan.com/TexasBowl.

“When we were selected to participate in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, we challenged the 12th Man to create “Kyle Field South” at NRG Stadium, and the response was awesome,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Not only did we sell out our allotment, but ticket sales through the Texas Bowl are brisk. This could be the highest attended game outside of the New Year’s Six bowl games. If you don’t have your tickets yet, you might want to grab them now. Our players and coaches are preparing for the game and it is great to see the 12th Man step up."

The 2019 Texas Bowl will be the 41st bowl game for the Texas A&M Football program, and the Aggies are in the midst of a school-record 11-year streak of bowl game invitations. The Aggies' 11-year streak is the ninth-longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision and more than triples the next-longest streak of any of the 12 FBS schools in the state of Texas.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, as former conference mates in the Southwest and Big 12 Conferences, have a long history of memorable games dating back to 1913. The two teams have played 27 times with the Aggies holding a 17-10 advantage in the series. The Aggies and Cowboys played annually as members of the Big 12 from 1996-2011 with A&M holding a 10-6 advantage.