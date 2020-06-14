Texas Collegiate League encouraged by CSBI's success

The Texas Collegiate League (TCL) begins their 10-team summer baseball league June 30th. But the TCL won't be the first look at live sports in the Brazos Valley since the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational played its tournament June 4th-6th at Travis Field in Bryan, the home TCL member Brazos Valley Bombers. Bombers owner Uri Geva, who worked on organizing the CSBI, said the tournament was a success. All players/personnel tested negative for COVID-19 coming into the event, and afterwards, all players/personnel left with negative tests.

Geva said there was a lot of pressure to pull the CSBI off, but now that they did, he's focusing on having equal success with the Bombers and the TCL.

<"I think everybody was so excited to see it back, and I think that's part of the momentum that the Texas Collegiate League has going into it, that the Bombers have," Geva said. "I'm so excited. I don't know what our capacity is going to be. Are we going to be at 25%, 50%, 75%? Is everybody going to pile in, are we going to have a Corona party? Of course we'll be safe and safety first, but man, it is going to be an amazing season for the Bombers and I think it's all parlayed thanks to all the hard work with CSBI. It showed people that you can play baseball, and it's no different than opening up a restaurant that has been hurting. The sports world has been hurting, and we're just excited to be able to be a part of it."

The Brazos Valley Bombers will have 15 home games and 15 away this summer. You can find the TCL's full schedule here. The Bombers open their season at Travis Field on Tuesday, June 30th with a 3 game series against a new team out of Round Rock.

