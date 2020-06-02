Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Ballot Set

BRYAN (KBTX) - The Texas Sports Hall of Fame Selection Committee met to create both the Primary Ballot and Veterans Ballot for the Class of 2021 inductees. A couple of athletes with Brazos Valley connections made the ballot.
See the official list of nominees below:
Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Primary Ballot
Joe Beaver
Leroy Burrell
Mark Cuban
Phil Dawson
Donald Driver
Kamie Ethridge
Priest Holmes
Michael Huff
Charlotte Jones
Derrick Johnson
Joe Lombard
Colt McCoy
Roy Oswalt
Carly Patterson
Stacy Sykora
Demarcus Ware
Wes Walker
Christa Williams
Sophia Young
Sergei Zubov
Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Veterans Ballot
Bob Beamon
Robert Brazile
Cecil Cooper
Jose Cruz
Johnny "Lam" Jones
Keith Moreland
Mike Renfro
Johnny Roland
Tracy Saul
Annette Smith-Knight
Rosie Walker
Charlie Waters