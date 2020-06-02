Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Ballot Set

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame Selection Committee met to create both the Primary Ballot and Veterans Ballot for the Class of 2021 inductees. A couple of athletes with Brazos Valley connections made the ballot.

See the official list of nominees below:

Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Primary Ballot

Joe Beaver

Leroy Burrell

Mark Cuban

Phil Dawson

Donald Driver

Kamie Ethridge

Priest Holmes

Michael Huff

Charlotte Jones

Derrick Johnson

Joe Lombard

Colt McCoy

Roy Oswalt

Carly Patterson

Stacy Sykora

Demarcus Ware

Wes Walker

Christa Williams

Sophia Young

Sergei Zubov

Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Veterans Ballot

Bob Beamon

Robert Brazile

Cecil Cooper

Jose Cruz

Johnny "Lam" Jones

Keith Moreland

Mike Renfro

Johnny Roland

Tracy Saul

Annette Smith-Knight

Rosie Walker

Charlie Waters