The Allen Academy Rams took on the Alpha Omega Lions at home, both with a (3-1-0) district record going into the night.

The game was called at halftime due to a mercy rule, with a final score of 57-0.

On the first play on the opening drive, Allen Academy’s quarterback, Brandon Boyd took the toss up the middle then took it all the way home.

That touchdown put the Rams up 8-0.

After scoring a scoring frenzy, the Rams would win the game 57-0.