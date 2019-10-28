The College Station Girls XC Team places 3rd at the Region 3-5A Championship Meet on Monday at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.

With the 3rd place finish, the team qualified for the State Championship Meet in Round Rock on November 9. This is the 6th trip to state for the Lady Cougar XC Team. Four teams qualify from each of the 4 regions around the state.

CSHS Girls Results (5000m); 175 total runners

Freshman Maddie Jones 10th (19:33)

Freshman Megan Roberts 13th (19:59)

Senior Paola Calderon 23rd (20:34)

Senior Grace Wu 24th (20:35)

Sophomore Esther Tong 38th (21:08)

Senior Avery Seagraves 72nd (22:12)

Freshman Faith Redwine 90th (22:50)

Full Regional results here https://flashresultstexas.com/2019/regionIIIxc19/