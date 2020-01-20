The Thomas Legacy: Calvert basketball coach Michael Thomas following in his father's footsteps

It's deja vu for Calvert basketball this year. Michael Thomas, son of longtime Trojan Coach Henry Thomas, is back in his hometown following in his father's footsteps and coaching at Calvert. Tyler Shaw mic'd up Michael at the start of his inaugural season for an inside look at the next generation of Thomas.

Michael reminisced on returning to the gym he used to play in, "you see the stands. I mean, the Trojan pride is back."

Henry Thomas coached his son, Michael, back in 1995 when the Trojans went to the state title game for the first time. Michael has gone on to coach basketball in the Dallas Metroplex, but now he's back in Calvert to rekindle his father's legacy.

"It was an opportunity to come back and build. Calvert hasn't won a playoff game in three years. The Tradition's been lacking in basketball. When the opportunity presented itself, and I'm fortunate enough to come here, it was no question to come back and help my team. Help my school and community," explained Michael.

But Michael Thomas did not return to Calvert alone. Once again taking his father's lead, Michael now coaches his son Michael Junior (MJ).

"I mean he takes it in very well. Me getting on him and yelling at him. And he enjoys it. He says, 'Dad I want you to coach me one more year.' And I said, okay, we got it. When the opportunity presented itself, it was a blessing," Michael remarked.

"It's crazy. But it's sometimes cool because when they're talking about the Thomas's, I represent the Thomas's. When I'm that third generation, it's very cool. I love it," said MJ Thomas.

Three generations. From coach to coach. Player to player. Henry, Michael, and MJ are all just proud to be Trojans.

"The Trojan Pride is forever. Everybody bleeds purple here, and it's amazing to see all the people out," Michael grinned.

"A blessing to be here and to be a Trojan. I just love it. I just love the atmosphere and the environment," added MJ.