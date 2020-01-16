This week's Classroom Champion is Aidan Wagner.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Aidan Wagner. The Round Top-Carmine High School Senior has a 4.1 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in his class.

“I think he handles the pressure to being a student athlete with grace. And if he does struggle you don't see it, because he's always very calm and collected, and he seems to handle it very well. He is very driven to be successful. He will put 110 percent into whatever he does, so that he is successful in no matter what he does.” - Andrea White, Teacher

Aidan is a Team Captain for the Round Top-Carmine Cubs basketball and baseball teams. In both baseball and basketball, Aidan has been an Academic All-District selection. He's also been an All-District honoree as a Catcher and an Outfielder for his play on the diamond. Outside of sports, Aidan is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the National Beta Club, UIL, FFA (Future Farmers of America) and Texas Boys State. And in his spare time, Aidan enjoys playing sports, and spending time with his friends and his family.

“I guess it's things we've talked about. Just you know his leadership, his dedication, his hard work. I mean he's very respectful of his teammates, he's respectful of his coaches. And you know, you'd like to have a handful of Aidan's on your team and you just don't, because a lot of times they don't follow like he does.” - Blake Goehring, Coach

“Well as far as the pressure of being a student athlete, I feel like I have to manage my free time a lot better as far as, homework. And like, going to games and everything you don't get back home until very late. So you really have to manage your free time into prioritizing school work,” say Wagner.

After high school, Aidan plans on attending Texas A&M University and he will Major in Engineering.

Congratulations to Aidan Wagner of Round Top-Carmine High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!