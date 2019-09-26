This week's Classroom Champion is Ana Osth.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Ana Osth. The North Zulch High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“Ive know Ana for two years, and she's a very hard worker. She's always willing to go above and beyond in trying to find the answer. I think Ana has been raised just with a very high work ethic. I know she has many responsibilities at home, and then as an athlete she drives herself to be the best she can be. In the classroom and on the court.” - Holly Ashley, Teacher.

Ana plays Middle Blocker and is the Team Captain for the Lady Bulldog volleyball team. During her volleyball career, Ana has received 2nd Team All-District and Academic All-District honors for her efforts on the court. She was also voted her teams Most Valuable Player last season. Outside of sports, Ana is the President of the National Honor Society, and she's a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H and the Prosperity Bank Junior Bankboard. In her spare time, Ana enjoys playing sports, reading, and hanging out with her family and friends.

“I think Ana handles the pressure of being a student athlete extremely well. She has great organizational skills, doesn't miss anything from me honestly. She gets her stuff done and she stays ahead. If we're on the bus, she's got her books out. If you know we're at a tournament she's writing, doing her job, what she's supposed to be doing for class...taking care of that.” - Melissa Padgett, Coach.

“I am more of a leading by example kind of leader. Im not a huge talker, and plus I think it's better to lead by example, because then maybe you get there respect a little bit more. Leading by example, it can be kind of tough sometimes. Especially when you want to slack off a little bit, but if you slack off then everyone else might too. And you want to help your team as much as you can” says Osth.

After high school, Ana plans on attending Texas A&M University and will Major in Psychology in hopes to one day become a Speech Therapist.

Congratulations to Ana Osth of North Zulch High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!