This week's Classroom Champion is Asa Surface

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Asa Surface. The Madisonville High School Senior has a 5.6 GPA, and is currently ranked 2nd in his class.

“I think his faith motivates him. I think his family motivates him. He comes from a very strong Christian family, that takes pride in hard work. Growing up he's been taught to have a good work ethic. I think that's come over into his classroom...It show's in his athletic abilities. He doesn't settle for second best, he works, and he'll keep working until he is successful at whatever it is he's trying to do.” - Keri Barrett, Teacher

Asa is a member of the football, powerlifting, and baseball teams at Madisonville High School. Last baseball season, Asa was a Academic All-District selection as a junior. Outside of sports, Asa is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, and he's a member of the National Beta Club, FFA (Future Farmers of America), FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and the Prosperity Bank Junior Board. In his spare time, Asa enjoys hunting and fishing, and playing sports.

“There's just some of those kids that just have it instilled in them and he's one of those kids. You know

there's no begging for him to work hard on the field or you know in the classroom. He's one of the first one's here, he's on of the last ones to leave. So he does a tremendous job for us.” - Russell Urbantke, Coach

“At times being a leader comes really easy to me, then at times you know I can be a little shy when it comes to new people and with my teammates I can be a little shy, a little quiet. But then at times it's just I got to do it and I'd like that person to be me. If I'm able to stand up and be that leader then I will. And at times you know, sometimes my teammates calling to do it and if that's the case, then they can do it. Any time that I'm able to stand up and be a leader I like to do it” says Surface.

After high school, Asa plans on attending Texas A&M University to pursue a degree in Construction Science.

Congratulations to Asa Surface of Madisonville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!