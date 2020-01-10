This week's Classroom Champion is Averi Hancock.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Averi Hancock. The Centerville High School Senior has a 4.1 GPA, and is currently ranked second in her class.

“A lot of people don't do well with pressure. Averi handles just anything...kind of rolls off her back. You expect her to do something she nods her head and does it. I've heard her multiple times tell her coach, “Yes sir, I got this, I can do this.” So pressure to her actually makes her excel. She is very very competitive, she likes to be the best. And if she's not the best, say in sports, she really works hard to improve her skills. Just as she works hard in the classroom. She sets goals for herself, but she works very hard to obtain those goals.” - Talara Cox, Teacher

Averi is the Team Captain for the Lady Tigers basketball team, and she also participates in volleyball, softball, track, and Cross Country. In volleyball and basketball, Averi has been a 1st Team All-District selection and a 1st Team All-Academic selection as well. And in softball, Averi was a 2nd Team All-District selection for her play on the diamond. Outside of sports, Averi is involved with National Honor Society, her church, Livestock Shows, and her community. In her spare time, Averi likes spending time with her friends and getting closer to God.

“Whether it's on the court or in the classroom she's going to go above and beyond to achieve that greatness that God has planned for her. And so whenever those really tough situations happens like during a game, or you know even in practice, when there's some like one on one. She definitely her faith just to get her through each scenario just like she does in everyday life. It's really inspiring to watch a student you know that young have that mental capacity with her faith behind it.” - Sarah Irish, Coach

“I would say I'm a vocal leader because I do talk a lot. But I talk to help people get out of their comfort zone and know that it's ok to mess up. It's ok to fail at something; you can always have a second chance. So you just have to push yourself a little bit harder, work harder and want to make those shots you've haven't been making,” said Hancock.

After high school, Averi plans on attending college and hopes to one day become a Radiologist.

Congratulations to Averi Hancock of Centerville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!