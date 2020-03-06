This week’s Classroom Champion is Avery Seagraves.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Avery Seagraves. The College Station High School Senior has a 4.6 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 3 percent of her class.

“I think Avery does a really good job of handling pressure, and because of that she does a very good job of prioritizing her needs. In terms of taking care of her athletics in addition to making sure her academics also get covered. The way that they need to in order for her to be successful. She's a very good planner. She plans out her day in order for her to have enough rest and sleep time. Which is very important to be an athlete and a champion in the classroom as well.” - Cindy Knapek, Teacher

Avery runs Track and Cross Country for the Lady Cougars. In Cross Country, she has been a State Qualifier, as well as a Regional and District Champion. Outside of sports, Avery is involved with the National Honor Society, the Student Council, Junior Leadership Brazos, and ACE Tutoring. And in her spare time, Avery enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and watching Aggie sports.

“I think that one of the things that separates Avery from others is maybe her dedication. Cross Country and Track are very difficult sports from the time management side. It's a training sport, it's a work sport, and a lot of times we'll find that girls who commit to the sport of Cross Country and Track. They a lot of times find success academically as well, and I think Avery is the definition of a true student athlete that's able to manage her time.” - Josh Munson, Coach

“I think I'm just motivate just by like an internal drive just to want to be the best I can be. And I think this is just started out by just being surrounded by really hard working people. Like my teachers, my coaches, my family, and so this has helped me build that internal drive,” said Seagraves.

After high school, Avery plans on attending Texas A&M University and she will major in Business.

Congratulations to Avery Seagraves of College Station High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!