This week's Classroom Champion is Bryce Steel.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Bryce Steel. The Brazos Christian School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, he has made the Headmasters Honor Roll, and he's won the Character Award.

“Bryce works so hard because he has a strong work ethic. If he doesn't understand something in the classroom he's asking questions, he's asking me for assistance, and we can work together to problem solve any issues he has in the classroom. And you see that on the field as well when he plays football, and other sports that he plays; that he puts in his best effort. He puts in a lot of hard work and it really shows.” - Catherine Lee, Teacher

Bryce plays basketball, football, baseball, and runs track for the Brazos Christian Eagles. In football, Bryce is the Team Captain and he was the team's Most Valuable Player for the past two seasons. Bryce was also a Honorable Mention All-District selection in basketball and in baseball. Outside of sports, Bryce is involved in the National Honor Society, One Act Play, the Recycling Club, and the New Student Committee. In his spare time, Bryce enjoys watching movies, playing sports, and hanging out with his friends.

“Bryce handles the pressure with tremendous poise and grace. Nothing really seems to rattle him, the moments never too big for him. You know whether that's on the football field and the lights are on. And you know in the classroom it's never easy because he's dyslexic, and he never allows that to hold him back. He just knows that he's going to put the work in and find a way to get the job done.” - Ben Hoffmeier, Coach

“I feel like what motivates me most is just having dyslexia. It's just a big part of me and just something I've had to learn to work with and it just helps me be able to work harder. Because, I have to work harder than others to get stuff done, and just have to work harder to think abut reading and stuff. I could tell I was made...this is how God made me. So, you just have to learn to accept it and figure outs what works with it and what doesn’t,” says Steel.

After High School, Bryce plans on attending college and will major in Business. He also want to continue his football career at the Collegiate level.

Congratulations to Bryce Steel of Brazos Christian School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!