This week's Classroom Champion is Chelsi Woods.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Chelsi Woods. The Hearne High School Senior has a 3.9 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“My experience with her is mostly through FFA, and I've seen her step up and take responsibility for things that wouldn't necessarily fall on her shoulders if she didn't take it over herself. But she definitely vocally leads as well. She has a good mixture of the two. But I definitely would consider her a good team member and that makes her a great leader. Because she is willing to like I said, accept whatever the outcome is as part of the team and doesn't push blame on anyone else, she takes responsibility.” - Mackenzie Morris, Teacher

Chelsi is the Team Captain for the Lady Eagles volleyball team and Cheerleading squad. She also participates in powerlifting, track, and softball. Chelsi has been a Academic All-District selection in all sports (all 4 listed above), and last season she was a Regional Qualifier in Powerlifting. Outside of sports, Chelsi is the President of the National Honor Society, her Senior Class, and also the Student Council. She's also the Secretary of Future Farmers of America (FFA), and is involved with Robertson County Zero Tolerance. In her spare time, Chelsi enjoys playing sports, and showing turkeys and hogs.

“Her work ethic is top notch, especially at her age right now. She's one of those that will show up in the morning and anytime throughout the day. Doesn't matter the workout...just running, lifting weights, getting shots up, she's always wanting to get better. She's always asking for suggestions. You know not every kid will do that. And like I tell the kids, if you're looking for a way to get better... You're not only bettering yourself you’re helping the team, and she’s a prime example of that.” - Anthony Gonzales, Coach

“I'm both. If there's a time we're down in the game and coach needs me. I do my best to bust my butt down the court; make sure my shots right. And then if we're down in the game I try to talk to my teammates and tell them, “We got this, we're still in this.” Because we can always come back,” said Woods.

After high school, Chelsi plans on attending Texas A&M University and will Major in Kinesiology.

Congratulations to Chelsi Woods of Hearne High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!