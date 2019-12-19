This week's Classroom Champion is Claire Gatlin.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Claire Gatlin. The College Station High School Senior has a 4.6 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 3 percent of her class.

“Honestly, she just has an intrinsic force to be better at things. And then just to help her community in general. She's an extremely giving person, and she just really wants to give back. She wants to be apart of something bigger than she is. And I think that's a big part of it. She loves being in a team, she's very much a team person. It's probably why she's so good at soccer; she works really well with the team. That's where her passion lies.” - Jonathan Brady, Teacher

Claire is a midfielder for the Lady Cougar Soccer team this season, and was a District 19-5A, All Academic Elite team selection for her efforts as a student athlete. Outside of sports, Claire is a member of the National Honor Society, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), the Yearbook Staff and she's the Senior Class President. Claire has also been named a National Merit Semi-Finalist and Outstanding Student of the Year.

“She has an internal drive for excellence. And I was fortunate enough to have her in my statistics class also, and I see that same thing in the classroom that I've seen on the field that she's a leader. She's a natural leader, but she's a hard worker and she wants to be better tomorrow than she is today. Whether that's on an assignment, on a subject, on the field, whatever it happens to be, she wants to constantly improve.” - Stoney Pryor, Coach

“Being a leader has been kind of difficult I would say I guess. Because when I was younger I wasn't really a leader and I was really quiet and I can sometimes be like that still. But I guess just like as I've gotten into high school and as I've gotten more opportunities. I've just gotten chances to like learn from other leaders and kind of see what they do. And so in that, then I can help lead like stuff like Bible studies or I'm also in Student Council so that too,” said Gatlin.

After high school, Claire plans on going to college and would like to study International Relations.

Congratulations to Claire Gatlin of College Station High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!