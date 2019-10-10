This week's Classroom Champion is Cody Duewall.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Cody Duewall. The Franklin High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in his class.

“Cody will lead by example and if he needs to say something he will. But that's when you know it's primetime or he's had enough or it's time to get it together. He's one of those good core guys that doesn't have to be a vocal leader, but people just look at him and they know the right way to do it. If my kids are half the young men Matt and Cody are, especially Cody, you know I'll be a happy dad.” - Mike Tucker, Teacher

Cody is a starting offensive lineman for the Franklin Lions, and he also throws the Shot put and Discus for the Track and Field team. Last football season, Cody was named 1st Team All-District and 3rd Team All-State for his play on the gridiron. Cody is also listed on the Dave Campbell's Pre-Season All-State watch list. Outside of sports, Cody is a member of the National Honor Society, and last school year he was the Vice-President of his class. In his spare time, Cody enjoys hunting and fishing, and hanging out with his family and friends.

“He's kind of an internally motivated kid. He's one of these kids that wants to do well in everything that he does. In the classroom, on the football field, he's one of these kids that leads by example. He's a kid that is gfoing to do well in anything that he does. He doesn't do anything halfway and he's one of these kids that I think is very deserving of this.” - Joe Hedrick, Coach

“Two years ago I broke my leg in the weight room off-season. And sitting around and watching everybody else get stronger, that kind of hit me deep down you know. And it made me want to get back out there and try harder and do my best and everything. Because you never know when you can stop playing, or doing something you love like football, or just getting ready for the next season” says Duewall.

After high school, Cody plans on furthering his education in the state of Texas, and he plans to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Cody also hopes to one day create his own sausage brand, and start the Cody Wayne Sausage Company.

Congratulations to Cody Duewall of Franklin High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!