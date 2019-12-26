This week's Classroom Champion is Colby See.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Colby See. The Snook High School Senior has a 5.3 GPA, and is currently ranked second in his class.

“A characteristic that really separates Colby from the other kids is his work ethic. I mean, nose to the grind stone. He's always giving his 100 percent. I don't think he's ever turned in a paper late in the entire time I've known him. And when he does have questions, he's more than willing to ask for help, and there's not a lot of questions. But he's not embarrassed by them; he's always willing to grow.” - Michelle Bond, Teacher

Colby is a member of the Snook BlueJay basketball team. Outside of sports, Colby is involved with the National Honor Society, SPJST, 4-H, FFA (Future Farmers of America), FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and the Student Council. And in his spare time, Colby is very involved in his church's youth group (Brethren Youth Fellowship) and with Snook's City League Volleyball team.”

“What Colby does for us that is really important is that he's a really smart kid. And he has the ability to learn new things and adapt well to new circumstances. And so for example, he can take a play from the sideline board that he's never seen before and then actually execute that on the court. And that his ability to learn new things and do his job with discipline, and always be on time and do everything he needs to do. Thats' not necessarily unique for us, but it's the most important thing he does for us on the court.” - Travis McFarland, Coach

“Handling the pressure of a student athlete...It may look easy form the outside, but whenever you are that person handling that pressure it can get hard. And you just have to be able to manage your homework and practice. And so I try to finish up as much homework as I can during school, and during practice I give my 100 percent. And then when I get home, that's when I work on my Blinn stuff or extra projects,” says See.

After High School, Colby plans on attending Texas A&M University and will major in Agricultural Business.

Congratulations to Colby See of Snook High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!