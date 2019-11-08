This week's Classroom Champion is Emmy Webb.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Emmy Webb. The Iola High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“The one word that always sticks out in my mind for Emmy is gusto. So she's leading, she's leading with gusto. She's leading with creativity, she's leading with setting the bar as high as she can for herself and for those around her. She's encouraging with words but she's also modeling by her example. I think she has raised the ceiling on what the expectations are in this school in the four years that she's been here. And she's going to be greatly missed when she leaves.” - Sofi Teston, Teacher

Emmy is a Team Captain for the Lady Bulldogs volleyball and basketball teams and also runs track. During her volleyball career, Emmy has received District Newcomer of the Year and was a State Runner Up her freshman season. In basketball, Emmy was named her team's Defensive Player of the Year and has been an Academic All-District winner. Outside of sports, Emmy is the President of the National Honor Society, and the Vice President of the Student Council. She's a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), the Science Club, and is the Editor for the school Yearbook.

“She's just fanatical about her grades in the classroom, and she studies constantly. If you ask her where she's been...You know at night, it's I'm at home doing my homework. So, that's the most important thing to her. She wants to be good at everything she does, and so she gets into practice and works hard and it shows. She's very dependable and she'll be the first one in and work very hard the whole practice.” - Jamie McDougald, Coach

“I'd have to say probably my parents and my Coach Miss. They both have instilled in me to number one have discipline, and number two to never be satisfied. And you can be content where you are or you can work hard to do better the next time. Like in a game, you can be happy beating someone in five sets, or you can work hard and beat them in three the next time. Or you can be happy making a 90, a low “A” on something, or you can work hard and you can make a 100 on it the next time,” says Webb.

After high school, Emmy plans on attending Texas A&M University and will Major in Biomedical Sciences in hopes to one day become a Exotic Veterinarian.

Congratulations to Emmy Webb of Iola High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!