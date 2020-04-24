This week’s Classroom Champion is Ethan de la Garza.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Ethan de la Garza. The Normangee High School Senior has a 3.9 GPA, and is currently ranked 8th in his class.

“When I think of Ethan I really think he's more of a really quiet type leader. He leads definitely by example. You know he has the ability to immensely effect people just by his actions. And you know, he has this standard he sets with the work ethic and focus. That truly just motivates people around him.” - Nicole Stanford, Teacher

“I think he just cares a great deal about everything in his life. You know I mean you could see it in him in football, how much he cared for his teammates and how much he cared to be a part of that. You know I think the success of the school and how the school is presented...I think that's extremely important to him again. I think he's a great ambassador for Normangee ISD.” - Keith Sitton, Coach

“Being a student athlete isn't a very easy thing. But just as my dad asked me one day, “How do you eat and elephant?” and that's one bite at a time. That's truly how I get through everything, is one thing at a time. You can't accomplish ten task at once and that's with anything in life. There really is no special trick or skill that you need; it's just one step at a time,” says de la Garza.

After High School, Ethan will attend the Naval Academy and will pursue a degree in Aeronautical Engineering or Computer Science. He hopes to one day become a Navy Pilot.

Congratulations to Ethan de la Garza of Normangee High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!