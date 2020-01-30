This week’s Classroom Champion is Evelyn Williams.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Evelyn Williams. The Huntsville High School Senior has a 5.8 GPA, and is currently ranked second in her class.

“So she's probably more of a leader by example, you know. But based on what she does out on the soccer field and just her performance in the classroom. You know, she will speak up and she asks questions and definitely contributes in conversations and lectures and everything like that, But you're not going t hear her voice a ton per say, but she definitely leads by example in terms of her performance. And it is well respected by bit only her teammates on the soccer team but also her peers in the classroom as well.” - Jonathan Gallen, Teacher

Evelyn is the Captain for the Lady Hornets Cross Country team, and she also plays Centerback for the girls soccer team. She was a Academic All-District selection in both sports in 2018 and 2019. Outside of sports, Evelyn is a member of the National Honor Society, a Youth Leader at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and she volunteers at the Good Shepherd Mission. In her spare time, Evelyn enjoy running and crocheting.

“Evelyn has determination. She always strives to do her best and she is like her worst critic. So, if she doesn't like how something's going she will you know; decide to change things up just a little bit. To see how that works so that way she's always improving, and she's really standing up to ur motto which is “Everyday is a chance to get better.” And you can see that when she's out on the field in practice and on game days.” - Cindy Gallen, Coach

“I've never considered myself to be a natural leader, but recently throughout sports and the academic organizations. I've had the opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and kind of explore leading all of my peers and my teammates. And I'm not the most vocal leader but I try and set an example by having a good attitude and doing my best. And I think I've been able to help some of my younger teammates and help my classmates with things they struggle with,” said Williams.

After high school, Evelyn plans on attending Texas A&M University and will Major in Biology.

Congratulations to Evelyn Williams of Huntsville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!