This week's Classroom Champion is Evie Rickard.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Evie Rickard. The Madisonville High School Senior has a 5.8 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“I don't ever really have to push her or remind her if she's out for an athletic event...She definitely stays on top of her work. She's never one I have to ask, you know “Evie have you don your work? Or, Evie where is your work?” She's turning it in before I can ever ask her to do so. I think she's self motivated, I think that's what motivates her. Is to be the best that she can be.” - Shanna Staley, Teacher

Evie competes in Women's Doubles and Women's Singles for the Lady Mustang Tennis Team. Outside of sports, Evie is the President of the National Honor Society, and she's a member of the Beta Club, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), and she serves as the Secretary of the Prosperity Bank Junior Board of Directors. In her spare time, Evie enjoys painting, baking, jogging, and spending time with her friends and family.”

“She's extremely driven, she just doesn't quit. She makes no excuses; she's just 100 percent all the time. She came in a year after my other Seniors, she started playing her Sophomore year, and that didn't stop her. She was doing extra practice just to get caught back up with them, and now she's right there with them. I mean she was a year behind, and she did all that extra work and was playing weekends, playing extra, just to get caught up.” - Catherine Sedlacek, Coach

“I try to be a leader whenever I can, more by example than vocally. I just make sure that I am living my life the way I should be, so when people look at me they see my example. I hope that people see me as a good Christian example and they see me as someone who works hard, and tries to help others,” said Rickard.

After high school, Evie plans on attending the University of Houston and will pursue a degree in Political Science.

Congratulations to Evie Rickard of Madisonville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!