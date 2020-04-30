This week’s Classroom Champion is Gabby Kovasovic

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Gabby Kovasovic. The Somerville High School Senior has a 3.9 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“Gabby's just a pure leader overall. This basketball season like every other coach and every other team we look for leaders. We look for Captains to lead our team. We had a lot of success this year, we had an amazing run, and a lot of that would not have happened without Gabby. Gabby was my coach when I wasn't there. She's always there talking to the team, keeping them in line, even off the court at school. She's checking making sure everybody's going to class, shes' talking to the kids; she was their motivator.” - Jeremy Montgomery, Coach

“I think she's just very self motivated. I think she has a high drive to do well in everything that she does. I think that her family is a big motivator for her. She wants to do well for them, but not only for that, but for her future, for herself. Everything that she does she just gives forth 100 percent.” - Rachel Payne, Coach

“You just have to stay focused, determination will follow. If you keep your eye on the prize and basically just continue to do what you know what you can do. And you'll realize that you can push yourself to do more. Even though I was real determined and passionate about sports. I knew that to be able to get anywhere with those sports, you'd had to have the grades. And so if you focus on just the right thing it will always come to you,” said Kovasovic.

After High School, Gabby will attend Blinn College and after she finishes there...Gabby hopes to further her education at Texas A&M University and will major in Nursing.

Congratulations to Gabby Kovasovic of Somerville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!