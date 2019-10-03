This week’s Classroom Champion is Garrett Mitchell.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Garrett Mitchell. The Bremond High School Senior has a 4.9 GPA, and is currently ranked 2nd in his class.

“I was told by the other students that he organized study groups and most of the class was studying...I believe at his house, and that took leadership to organize those study groups. He was able to share his knowledge of the class that he had gained from being in class with people that needed help. And that took a lot of leadership to do that.” - Clay Bishop, Teacher

Garrett is a offensive and defensive lineman for the Bremond Tigers. Last football season, Garrett was named 2nd Team All-District as a defensive lineman. Outside of sports, Garrett is the President of the National Honor Society, his Chapters FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the Student Council. Garrett also serves as the Senior Class Vice President. In 2018, he was named the Reserve Champ in Breeding Swine at the Robertson County Fair. In his spare time, Garrett like showing his animals, and he also enjoys playing sports.

“I don't think he has a problem with pressure. He's a very mild mannered kid, very nice, just a good boy. And as far as pressure, I don't really think he feels pressure. He just goes out and does his thing; plays as hard as he can and takes everything as it comes. He's extremely intelligent, and anytime you got a kid like that that you can plug in on any team. You know it's an asset for you.” - Jeff Kasowski, Coach

“Being a student athlete is really hard, and handling the pressure it does sometimes get really tough to handle it. But I do my best to prioritize things and just set goals for things I need to do. I always focus on sports when it's sports time. As soon as Im done with that I focus on my education and try to just juggle it and balance out as best as I can,” says Mitchell.

After high school, Garrett plans on attending Texas A&M University to pursue a Bachelors and Masters degree in Biomedical Engineering.

Congratulations to Garrett Mitchell of Bremond High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!