This week’s Classroom Champion is Grace Wu.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Grace Wu. The College Station High School Senior has a 4.5 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 5 percent of her class.

“I definitely think Grace is a lead by example. As I mentioned she's full of energy, so she's always using her time very wisely. If there's a spare minute to be had, Grace is definitely using that minute to the max to get things done. Because she's in so many advanced placement classes, plus being in Cross County and Track she knows the value of her time. So, in class if there was a minute she was using it to get things done.” - Cindy Knapek, Teacher

“Character is something that I would say sets Grace apart. We define character as who you are when no one's around and we know that Grace's character is going to be the same. Regardless of whether everyone is around or no one's around. We know that we are going to get what is right from her. We know that she's going to do things right, and she's going to do that for the betterment for Grace Wu and also her teammates.” - Josh Munson, Coach

“I think that working hard has become second nature to me, and this is probably because of the atmosphere that I was raised in, and also my coaches and teachers. I'm very honored to receive this award, but definitely it's not just me that led me here. It's definitely my coaches, my teachers, and my parents who definitely supported me and made me who I am today,” said Wu.

After high school, Grace plans on attending Texas A&M University and she will major in Business.

Congratulations to Grace Wu of College Station High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!