This week’s Classroom Champion is Hannah Matthews.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Hannah Matthews. The Centerville High School Senior has a 4.1 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 10 percent of her class.

“There's a lot of pressure put on Hannah in the sports world, and so she also puts a lot of pressure on herself to make good grades. But I think she handles pressure extremely well and to be honest with you. At times the more pressure situations she's involved in; like a big game and a big test, I think she does better at. I really can't tell you why she does better, other than that's just her work ethic that she exemplifies. She does put the time in studying, she puts the time in on the court, and it shows up everyday.” - Talara Cox, Teacher

Hannah plays volleyball, basketball, and runs track for the Lady Tigers. In volleyball and basketball, Hannah has been a 1st Team All-District selection as well a 1st Team All-Academic selection. And in Track, Hannah was Regional Qualifier in the 4x400 Relay, her Sophomore and Junior seasons. Outside of sports, Hannah is involved with the National Honor Society, Future Chamber of Commerce, FCCLA, UIL, the Student Council, and she's the President of Fellowship of Christian Students (FCS). In her spare time, Hannah enjoys spending time with her friends and helping coach the Lone Star Magic (AAU Basketball team in Dallas).

“She leads by example...Hannah's a big ole teddy bear. We always kind of joke a round you know, she's pretty sensitive. The kids take her pretty serious. They know that she in every part of her game that she's going to be serious it. And if she says something and speaks up, then you better be listening. Because she does not ever want to hurt anybody's feelings. So, if she takes the time to speak up and tell you that something needs to change or something needs to be done...Her teammates definitely respect her.”- Casey Despain, Coach

“What drives me, with my work ethic is knowing someone else is outworking me. From the time I get up, until the time I go to sleep. I always want to be the best version of myself and to give 110 percent. I always keep this one word in mind and it's “to finish.” Rather it's a drill or a layup I always want to finish what I've started,” says Matthews.

After high school, Hannah will continue her basketball career at Abilene Christian University, and she hopes to one day become a Nurse.

Congratulations to Hannah Matthews of Centerville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!