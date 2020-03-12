This week’s Classroom Champion is Heath Hollas.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Heath Hollas. The Cameron Yoe High School Senior has a 4.3 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 10 percent of his class.

“Heath leads by example. If people need help he's the first one to get over and help them do things. On the football field, he was always a leader. What I saw from the stands he was always leading by example, as well as he is vocal in some cases too. In my classroom when he is working and they see him working, there working also. They see him helping, they ask for help, and then they help also. They see what he does and they try to be like him.” - Terry Johnson, Teacher

Heath plays Middle Linebacker and Catcher for the Yoemen football and baseball teams. Last season, Heath was a Academic All-State selection in football, and he was also apart of the Leadership Council as well. Outside of sports, Heath is involved in the National Honor Society, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), FFA (Future Farmers of America), and 4-H. And in his spare time, Heath enjoys hunting and fishing, and hanging out with his friends.

“Heath does a great job of handling pressure of being a student athlete. He's for one, you know being a student athlete you have to be dedicated to both. You have to be an athlete and a student. So he's always you know turning his work in on time. He's always here at the field. So, it's hard for him to do both. It's hard for any athlete to do both of those things, but he's always able to handle doing both and being good at both of those.” - Michael Evan, Coach

“What motivates me is my friends and family. They except good things out of me and I don't want to let them down. I just continue to strive and work my hardest. At different times and different situations it's hard, and sometimes it's easy to be a leader on the team. And you just got to push through and do what needs to be done to better your team,” says Hollas.

After High School, Heath plans on attending Baylor University and will pursue a degree in Business.

Congratulations to Heath Hollas of Cameron Yoe High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!