This week's Classroom Champion is Kate Urbanovsky.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kate Urbanovsky. The Caldwell High School Senior has a 4.4 GPA, and is currently ranked second in her class.

“I think Kate is a hard worker and I think it's mostly self motivated. She has a strong self discipline. Like in History class I don't have to constantly reminder what to do, she's already on the next step before we're there. So she's proofing her work, she's asking her friends to check her work before I've instructed the class to do that, and then she helps her classmates as well. So they often turn to her for guidance or advice on their assignments.” - Kara Mantey, Teacher

Kate plays volleyball, and runs Track and Cross Country for the Lady Hornets at Caldwell High School. In Volleyball, Kate has been a Academic All-District selection for her efforts as a student athlete. And in Cross Country and Track, she has been a Regional Qualifier and a District Champion. Outside of sports, Kate is the President of the Student Council and her Senior Class. She also serves as a member of the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), the LEO Club and the Young Republicans.

“She handles the pressure of being a student athlete really well. Kate gets up here at six o'clock in the morning everyday to start her cross country practice. And since she also plays volleyball during this time period she has practice until five, five-fifteen somedays. So she's very limited on the time she has to study. So even some days she's gong to stay up late. Some days she knows she has to study for other things; she plans it out very well. She's very organized in that aspect.” - Laton Giese, Coach

“So, I think the way I manage my time here in high school will really benefit me when I go off to college. Just in terms of getting everything done on time and in the order and prioritize what I need to be doing. I think what I've learned here in high school, whether it be from sports or athletics will carry on and definitely make me successful in the future,” says Urbanovsky.

After high school, Kate wants to attend Texas A&M University and go to the Mays Business School to study Business and Accounting.

Congratulations to Kate Urbanovsky of Caldwell High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!