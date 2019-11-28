This week's Classroom Champion is Kaylee Herd.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kaylee Herd. The Rudder High School Senior has a 4.3 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 5 percent of her class.

“What drives her, is just living up to the expectations that her family has for her. Inside school, outside school it doesn't really matter. She's going to give you that best effort. You know, that's kind of how she was raised, as her parents were raised, as her grandparents were raised. And it's a trickle down effect, you know whatever she does she's going to be good at it.” - Larry White, Teacher

Kaylee was the Captain for the Lady Rangers volleyball team this season. In Volleyball, Kaylee was a Academic All-State and a 2nd Team All-District selection for her efforts as a student athlete. She was also the team's Most Valuable Player as a setter. Outside of sports, Kaylee is involved in the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H, and the Student Council. In her spare time she likes to work cows, play volleyball, and hang out with her friends.

“She has a great competitive spirit, so I think that drives her to be the best that she can be. Not only for her teammates but also, because she likes to win and she likes to compete. I think that in the classroom she's competitive because her dream is to go to Texas A&M and I think that's where she'll end up. Strictly because that's been her goal all along and she's worked hard enough to get there.” - Kallie Donley, Coach

“As a Captain I really enjoy the leadership position. It's very humbling for me when everyone looks up to me and it's something that I really enjoy doing. Whenever I lead, I lead by both example and vocal. Im very vocal on the court and with my team. And so thats one way that I can help us all work together

for the greater good. Being a student athlete very humbling and it's something I really love being apart of...it's definitely something I'm going to miss,” say Herd.

After high school, Kaylee wants to attend Texas A&M University and major in Animal Science.