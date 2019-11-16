This week's Classroom Champion is Keith Steptoe.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Keith Steptoe. The Navasota High School Senior has a 5.4 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in his class.

“He always comes in and gets to work ans does what needs to be done. While others maybe a little slower to get on task, and Keith is quick to do what he needs to do. Then he will be working ans others will come join him ans so he definitely leads by example. And to work with him...I look forward to seeing what he does in the future.” - Justin Barrett, Teacher

Keith is one of the Captains for the Rattler Football team. He also plays basketball, baseball, golf and runs track for them as well. In In football and basketball, Keith has been an Academic All-District selection for his efforts on the gridiron and the court. Outside of sports, Keith is is involved in the Student Council, the National Honor Society, FFA (Future Farmers of America), History and Science Fair, and the Leo Club. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, and watching Youtube videos.

“You really never know whether he's feeling pressure, whether he's wound tight or whether he's not. He's just real laid back by nature, ans I think that shows a lot on Friday nights. He's a captain for us on our football team, makes all our defensive calls in the secondary. So it's good to have a guy that just kind of flatlines if you will. He just kind of gets to the next play ans he's kind of the same way in the classroom. Whether is a quiz whether it's a test or whatever, you know he does the best that he can. He just kind of goes to the next thing and I think that's just kind of the way he is, the way he's wired.” - Casey Dacus, Coach

“Being a student athlete, I don't really feel any pressure. It just feels like being a normal student, I still have time to do my homework and go to practice. How I manage my time now will help me in college because right now sports takes up some of my time. But in college, I won't be playing sports so I'll have more time to focus on school,” said Steptoe.

After high school, Keith wants to attend Texas A&M University and major in Mechanical Engineering.

Congratulations to Keith Steptoe of Navasota High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!