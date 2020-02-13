This week’s Classroom Champion is Maddie Thomas.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Maddie Thomas. The Leon High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked second in her class.

“I think there you know is always a fine line unbalancing the pressure and I think Maddie does a pretty good job. Especially for someone who puts so much pressure on herself to be basically perfect in everything that she does and I think she is able to manage the pressure. Because she really works hard at time management and making sure that she puts you know enough time and energy into her studies, as well as her athletics, and her other extracurricular activities that she's involved in.” - DeAnna Bowdoin, Teacher

Maddie plays volleyball, basketball, and softball for the Lady Cougars. Maddie has been an Academic All-District selection in all three sports. She's also been a 1st Team All-District selection, in softball last season as an Outfielder. Outside of sports, Maddie is the Treasurer for the FFA (Future Farmers of America), she's a member of the Student Council, the National Honor Society, and she is a Class Officer as well. In her spare time, Maddie enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and volunteering in her community.

“Maddie always works hard. She's usually one of the first ones in, last ones out. She stay a lot after. I think it mostly comes from you know that high expectation of herself. But she also wants to lead by example and she knows that the other ones will follow when she's setting that example. So I think that has a lot to do with it and she has a big drive to win. So she knows that that extra time that, it's not just about what you're doing in practice, but that you have to have that extra time put in.” - Jessica Turner, Coach

“I believe I lead more by leading by example, because personally I'm not a very vocal person when it comes to that kind of stuff. And I feel like I lead by example by participating in a bunch of stuff, and by working hard, and by always trying to do my best and encourage others. Especially the underclassmen who don't have as much confidence in themselves, because they’re younger, and they don't have as much experience as the upperclassmen do,” says Thomas.

After high school, Maddie will attend the Texas A&M University to study Psychology, and she wants to one day become a Speech Pathologist.

Congratulations to Maddie Thomas of Leon High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!