This week’s Classroom Champion is Megan Green.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Megan Green. The Normangee High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked 5th in her class.

“I think that we have a lot of hardworking working students at Normangee High School. But I think one of the characteristics that really set her apart is that she doesn't just rely on her intelligence to do well. But she's willing to put in extra effort to do just a little bit better. And, so she doesn't coast or try to get by on things because she's smart. She's willing to work to get that done.” - Renita Schroeder, Teacher

Megan participates in Volleyball, Track, Tennis, Cross Country and Cheerleading for the Normangee Lady Panthers...In 2019, Megan was named the FCA Athlete of the Year, and she was also an Academic All-State selection in Volleyball as well. Outside of sports, Megan is involved in FFA-Milk Quality Team (Future Farmers of America), 4-H Photography, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), and YFC (Youth for Christ). In her spare time, Megan loves running track, and spending time with her family and friends.

“You know, she has very high expectations for herself. I see in teaching and coaching, you come across kids that.. You just see them and you're like there going to do something with themselves. She a perfect example of that. She's very contentious in the classroom. But as far as you know in the athletic setting, she works ward. She wants to do things well, she want's to please, but she has high expectations and works very very hard to achieve her goals.” - Katie Lankford, Coach

“My motivation is definitely my parents and wanting to make them proud and my coaches. And I strive to be the best version of myself so that I know that I'll fulfill that need in me. I think that I'm more of a vocal leader because I love to encourage my teammates to make sure that they know that they're doing a good job. Because I know when I'm encouraged by my coaches and my teammates then I strive to be even better. So, I just want to make sure that they know that they're doing their absolute best too,” say Green.

After High School, Megan will attend Sam Houston State University and will pursue a degree in Nursing. She hopes to one day become a Nurse Practitioner.

Congratulations to Megan Green of Normangee High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!