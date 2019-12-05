This week's Classroom Champion is Nick McDaniel.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Nick McDaniel. The Bryan High School Senior has a 4.8 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 5 percent of his class.

“He is such a humble person. He has accomplished so many things both as an athlete and in the classroom. But he never talks about it, he never brags. He just keeps on trying to do better and helps others to do better, and it seems like that's what he values. It's not any of the accolades or anything like that. Even though he does appreciate and value those things. That's not what drives him, and I think that says a lot about the kind of man that he is.” - Katie Watson, Teacher

Nick is a member of the football, powerlifting, and track teams at Bryan High School. In football, Nick was a All-District Honorable Mention selection for his play at Inside Linebacker. And in powerlifting, he was named Powerlifter of the Year at his school. Outside of sports, Nick is the Class President, he's a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council, the Youth Leadership Council and Vikings Kicking out Tobacco (VKOT). In his spare time, Nick enjoys reading his Bible and watching Netflix.

“You can see how hard works, whether is in the weight room or out on the field as far as just putting himself out there and putting the sweat in. But he's also vocal as far as getting his teammates to rally to what we're trying to do and do the right thing. I think he gots a strong leadership from his mom and dad. He's talked about that relationship with them more than once to me. I think he really wants to

strive to do well, because he knows he's been blessed with a lot as far as that relationship. So he wants to give back to that.” - Bret Page, Coach

“So I would I have to say I try to be more of a vocal and a leader by example. Because you can't only accompany one crowd; you have to approach all different crowds. Leadership is not just about oh, I can take this and run with it because that's what I'm good at. It's about finding the things that you aren't so good at, and making them good to the point where you can find something else you're not good at and just continue the cycle,” says McDaniel.

After high school, Nick wants to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio to pursue a degree in Construction Science and Religious Studies.

Congratulations to Nick McDaniel of Bryan High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!