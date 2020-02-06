This week’s Classroom Champion is Reghan Millhollon.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Reghan Millhollon. The St. Joseph Catholic School senior has a 4.2 GPA, and is currently ranked third in her class.

“She's very even tempered. She doesn't ever get overly emotional about any big things coming up. She works hard and she knows that if she's practicing in the classroom and practicing on the court, that she's ready for whatever tests is to come. And so, she is always ready to accept the challenge, and step up and do what she needs to do.” - Amy Matocha, Teacher

Reghan participates in Volleyball, Track, Basketball, and Soccer for the Lady Eagles. Reghan has been a 1st Team All-District selection and a Academic All-State honoree in basketball, soccer, and volleyball. And in track, Reghan placed second in the 100m at the TAPPS 2A, District 4 Championship, last season. Outside of sports, Reghan is a member of NHS (National Honor Society), the Student Council, and Girl Scouts of America. And in her spare time, Reghan enjoys playing soccer, watching Netflix, and painting.

“Well, Reghan went through a severe knee injury here Freshman year. Where she actually missed a year of playing sports. And so from having to battle back from that takes a great work ethic in the first place. And then she came back by the end of her Sophomore year, and was participating in sports. And I think she had a greater appreciation for you know, the amount of work that it takes to participate at a high level.” - Seth Walker, Coach

“So as a leader, I lead pretty much as both, vocal and by example. I can be pretty loud and like positive and have funny comments here and there. But, also I like to work and hopefully others like can see how hard I'm working, and learn...And try to see how I do things and put it in there own way and keep working hard,” says Millhollon.

After High School, Reghan wants to attend Texas A&M University, and she will major in Business.

Congratulations to Reghan Millhollon of St. Joseph Catholic School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!