This week's Classroom Champion is Sarah Grace Merry.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Sarah Grace Merry. The Leon High School Senior has a 4.1 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“One thing that I find very unique about Sarah Grace is the fact that she has been belittled for her moral and religious views, and she doesn't let that keep her down either. In fact she still continues to try to tell people about what she feels is right and wrong. And it doesn't hold her back from what she thinks is God's plan for her life.” - Deanne Schroeder, Teacher

Sarah Grace plays volleyball, basketball, and tennis for the Lady Cougars. In Volleyball, Sarah Grace has been a State Finalist, a 2nd Team-All Brazos Valley selection, and she was named the Offensive MVP of her team last season. In basketball, she has was a 1st Team All-District selection for her hard work on the court. Outside of sports, Sarah Grace is a member of the Student Council, the National Honor Society, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Speech and Debate, and One Act Play. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, spending time with her family, and kayaking.

“Sarah Grace is not one to shy away from working hard and that goes over to everything. Her expectations of herself are so high. I get onto her a lot about you don't necessarily have to be perfect you know ans always looking for those opportunities to improve. So I've definitely seen a big difference in her this year of taking that on of what can I learn, and what I can do better.” - Jessica Turner, Coach

“My mom's always told me that to whom much is given much is required. And I feel like God gave me a lot of gifts, a lot of talents. He put a lot of people into my life that have pushed me to be the best. So, I feel like for me not to give one hundred-ten percent in everything that I do. I would not only be letting them down but I would be letting the guy who gave all that stuff to me down. I try and do the best that I can in everything that I do just to give glory to God,” says Merry.

After high school, Sarah Grace will attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to continue her volleyball career, and she wants to one day become a Pediatrician.

Congratulations to Sarah Grace Merry of Leon High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!