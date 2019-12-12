This week's Classroom Champion is Sydney McCorkle.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Sydney McCorkle. The A&M Consolidated High School Senior has a 4.4 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 5 percent of her class.

“Sydney McCorkle is a excellent student. Struggled a lot in AP Chemistry but sort of worked through things well. She's a hard worker that's able to figure things out. So what separates Sydney from other Consolidated students is her attitude. It's smiling through tears...Is a pretty good way to describe it. She's willing to do the work most of the others are not.” - John Tollett, Teacher

Sydney played volleyball for the Lady Tigers, and she was a 2nd Team All-District selection as setter. In 2018, Sydney helped her team reach the Regional Quarterfinals and also helped them win a District title. Outside of sports, Sydney is a member of the National Honor Society, Prime Time Youth Choir, and the Symphony Belles. Sydney has also been busy each summer with U.M. ARMY Mission Trips...which serves communities in Texas that are in need.

“She knows her job on the court, she goes out, she works hard. She was definitely a comfort factor for our team. There's many times where we'd be running different lineups, trying new things and when things weren't going our way. We'd put Syd back on the court and it kind of be like a sense of calmness

over the team. So she did a really good job of gaining that trust through her leadership on the court.” - Colten Conner, Coach

“I feel like there's pressure. Because as a like student and an athlete you're still expected to do the same workload and stuff as other students. But, with getting out late and like traveling for games on Tuesdays and Fridays. I've just had to learn how to manage my time really well. I think it's going to help me really well because I've ahead that in college like you kind of have a lot of free time just because you don't have classes everyday. So I think the way that I've learned like how to like make list like prioritize what I need to do is going to help me in college, because I can do the same thing there,” said McCorkle.

After high school, Sydney would like to attend either Texas A&M University's Mays Business School or Clemson University and will major in Business.

Congratulations to Sydney McCorkle of A&M Consolidated High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!