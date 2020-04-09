This week’s Classroom Champion is Wade Tittle.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Wade Tittle. The Caldwell High School Senior has a 4.1 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 10 percent of his class.

“Handling the pressure...That is a tough thing especially at the high school level. It's hard to be a leader and stand alone sometimes. But Wade's one of those people that can take a little criticism from people around him you know, and a little jibbing and jabbing from other people. But he really takes it on and makes sure that whatever it is he's doing he's doing it 100 percent, and he wants those around him to do the same thing and do the right thing.” - Wendy Weiss, Teacher

“He's exactly what you think of when you hear Classroom Champion. He's a leader, both vocally and athletically on the field. You know he's the guy that that you know...As coaches you always can't you know be the voice in the huddle or on the field. And Wade's that guy that takes the lead in that area.” - Kyle Toney, Coach

“I'd say two big motivators in my life have been my parents. My mom is always keeping me up to, you know, check with my school work and stuff, and my dad right there with her. But also, my teammates motivate me as well, because when I look to my right and left on the field and see them working hard for the same goal as me. It just inspires me just to work as hard as them,” said Tittle.

After high school, Wade will attend Texas Lutheran University to continue his baseball career and study Biology.

Congratulations to Wade Tittle of Caldwell High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!