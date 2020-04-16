This week’s Classroom Champion is Weston Finke.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Weston Finke. The Navasota High School Senior has a 5.2 GPA, and is currently ranked second in his class.

“He always has a smile on his face. He's always speaking positive words to his classmates and seems to

when things might be getting down. Weston kind of picks the attitude of the room up. So, I've never had him bring the room down. So, that's something that I really appreciate about Weston, and having him in the classroom is such a blessing.” - Justin Barrett, Teacher

“I think that a characteristic that separates Weston from the other kids at Navasota is his self motivation, and his determination to be as perfect as he can be. Weston is so good about paying attention to maybe one club or one shot that he doesn't have perfect. And as soon as he comes off the course he's going to jump onto the driving range, and he's going to work as hard as he can to perfect that shot. He's the same way in the classroom, if he gets back a grade that's not perfect he's going to go to the teacher and say, “Why is this not perfect, how can I make it that way?” - Kalyn Carter, Coach

“I definitely would say what would help me is creating a schedule each week. I like to right down my schedule and then be able to follow that so I know what's due when, and that helps a lot. I like to definitely I guess prioritize. School comes first no doubt and then it's golf second,” said Finke.

After high school, Weston plans on attending Texas A&M University and will major in Mechanical Engineering with a Minor in Business.

Congratulations to Weston Finke of Navasota High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!