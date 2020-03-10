Three Aggies Earn NCAA Championships Spots on Day Two of Zones

The Texas A&M diving squad wrapped up day two of the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships with three divers securing their NCAA Championships spots. Events took place at the Robson & Lindley Aquatic Center at SMU campus where 13 women and nine men advanced.

On the men's side, Kurtis Mathews and Victor Povzner earned top-three finishes on the 1-Meter board. After both divers placed high enough to advance to NCAA Championships in the 3-Meter event on day one, Mathews notched a second-place finish with a score of 725.80, and Povzner took third with a score of 716.35 on day two.

Charlye Campbell led the Aggies in the women’s 1-Meter as she secured her second spot at NCAA Championships, finishing eighth with a score of 618.90. Harper Walding also advanced to the finals and placed 17th (537.20).

Events continue on Wednesday, March 11th, at 11 a.m., as the men and women take on the Platform on the final day.