Three Aggies earn Academic All-District 7 status

The Texas A&M Aggies had three players named to the Academic All-District 7 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Team selected by CoSIDA, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Thursday.

Sophomore midfielder Macie Kolb was named to the Academic All-District 7 First Team. Senior defender Callyn Walton and junior midfielder Jimena Lopez were tabbed as Academic All-District 7 Second Team representatives.

Kolb boasts a 4.00 grade-point average as a Biomedical Sciences major, Walton owns a 3.51 GPA as a Health Education major, and Lopez sports a 3.46 GPA as a Sports Management major.

This season, Kolb has played in 20 matches in the Aggie midfield, including 17 starts, as the Maroon & White have racked up a 13-4-3 record. She has 36 Aggie caps for her career, including 17 starts, and has 11 career points on four goals and three assists.

In her final go around in Aggieland, Walton has played in 20 matches on the backline, including 12 starts. She has racked up 1,458 minutes as the Maroon & White have produced 10 shutouts. She owns 58 career caps, including 38 starts.

In 2019, Lopez ranks second in the nation with 13 assists. She has nine goals and 31 points, earning SEC Midfielder of the Year and All-SEC First Team recognition. In August, she played for Mexico at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. She has 60 career caps, with 47 starts, registering 47 points on 15 goals and 17 assists.

District 7 for NCAA Division I includes all schools in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

CoSIDA releases Academic All-District ® Women's Soccer Teams are to recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. First Team honorees advance to the national ballot for Academic All-America distinction.

To be eligible for Academic All-America® consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at her current institution and be nominated by her sports information director. Since the program's inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 20,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.

For more information about the Academic All-America® Teams program, please visit cosida.com.