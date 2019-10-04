Three Aggies Named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes

Texas A&M softball had three student-athletes named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes, the organization announced Wednesday.

To qualify for the honor, student-athletes must have earned a 3.5 grade-point average for the 2018-19 academic year.

For the third consecutive year, Riley Sartain was honored by the organization, while Blake-Ann Fritsch garnered the award for the second time in her career. Gabby Moreno earned the award for the first time to round out the team.

A&M has had 19 student-athletes achieve this award in the last four years.

The Aggies are coming off their 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and return 16 letterwinners from last year’s squad.

A&M kicks off the 2020 fall slate on Nov. 1 when the Aggies host Weatherford College for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

